Georgia's Culture War: The Push for LGBT Rights

July 25, 2019 03:37 AM
LGBT activists in the Republic of Georgia this summer have been looking for ways to hold a parade on the streets of the capital, Tbilisi.   While pride parades are common across the West, activists in Georgia face strong opposition from the government and a deeply traditional society.  In a report narrated by Steve Redisch, Ricardo Marquina in Tbilisi looks at the difficult road ahead for those promoting the rights of homosexual, bisexual and transgender people.

