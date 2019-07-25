Georgia's Culture War: The Push for LGBT Rights
July 25, 2019 03:37 AM
Georgia's Culture War: The Push for LGBT Rights video player.
LGBT activists in the Republic of Georgia this summer have been looking for ways to hold a parade on the streets of the capital, Tbilisi. While pride parades are common across the West, activists in Georgia face strong opposition from the government and a deeply traditional society. In a report narrated by Steve Redisch, Ricardo Marquina in Tbilisi looks at the difficult road ahead for those promoting the rights of homosexual, bisexual and transgender people.