Germany: 30 Years After the Fall of the Berlin Wall

Thirty years ago the Berlin Wall fell, ending the divide between the communist East and the democratic West. The fall of the wall symbolized the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe that was imposed by the then- Soviet Union after World War II. It also paved the way for the eventual re-unification of Germany so that today, what was once East Germany, is now part of Western Europe. But right wing parties are gaining strength in former East Germany, threatening the country's stability, as Michael Scaturro reports from Berlin.

