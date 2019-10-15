Germany Responds to Youth Demands for Action on Climate Change
October 15, 2019 06:11 AM
Germany Responds to Youth Demands for Action on Climate Change video player.
The German government recently unveiled a plan to tax carbon emissions from cars and buildings. It’s a big move in a country known for its fast cars, but whose young people are demanding climate friendly transportation. One way Germany hopes to reduce its carbon footprint – and appease the young climate activists – is by rolling out new and innovative trains. Michael Scaturro has more from Berlin.