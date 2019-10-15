Europe

Germany Responds to Youth Demands for Action on Climate Change

October 15, 2019 06:11 AM
Germany Responds to Youth Demands for Action on Climate Change video player.
Embed
Link

The German government recently unveiled a plan to tax carbon emissions from cars and buildings. It’s a big move in a country known for its fast cars, but whose young people are demanding climate friendly transportation. One way Germany hopes to reduce its carbon footprint – and appease the young climate activists – is by rolling out new and innovative trains.  Michael Scaturro has more from Berlin.

Default Author Profile
By
Michael Scaturro
Latest Episodes
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 06:09
Changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day Gains National Approval
Changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day Gains National Approval
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 06:07
New Hampshire Voters Early Test of Impeachment Strategies
New Hampshire Voters Early Test of Impeachment Strategies
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 06:05
Honey Prices Soar as Bees Die
Honey Prices Soar as Bees Die
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 06:03
Trump Set to Sanction Turkey Over Incursion to Northern Syria
Trump Set to Sanction Turkey Over Incursion to Northern Syria
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 06:01
Erdogan Vows to Push Kurds from Northern Syria, Despite Their New Alliance with Syrian Government
Erdogan Vows to Push Kurds from Northern Syria, Despite Their New Alliance with Syrian Government