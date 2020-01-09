Germany’s Merkel Heads To Moscow Amid Heightened Global Tensions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to travel to Moscow Saturday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting will likely focus on the Iran crisis – with both Germany and Russia calling for de-escalation between Washington and Tehran. The Ukraine conflict is also on the agenda, alongside the future of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which is facing strong opposition from the United States. Henry Ridgwell reports on what will likely be a tense meeting in Moscow