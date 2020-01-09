Europe

Germany’s Merkel Heads To Moscow Amid Heightened Global Tensions

January 09, 2020 03:35 PM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to travel to Moscow Saturday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting will likely focus on the Iran crisis – with both Germany and Russia calling for de-escalation between Washington and Tehran. The Ukraine conflict is also on the agenda, alongside the future of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, which is facing strong opposition from the United States. Henry Ridgwell reports on what will likely be a tense meeting in Moscow

 

Henry Ridgwell
