Ghana Activists Call for Doubling Efforts to Eliminate Child Labor
August 31, 2020 12:45 PM
The International Convention on the Worst Forms of Child Labor was universally ratified in August and experts say it will give children critical legal protection against the worst forms of child labor. In Ghana, children are still used in hazardous labor, especially in the fisheries and cocoa industries. One Ghanaian charity is making a difference by rescuing children working in fisheries and getting them back into school. Stacey Knott reports Accra.