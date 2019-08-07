Ghana Adds Charge to Keep Farmers Sweet on Cocoa
August 7, 2019 11:17 AM
Ghana Adds Charge to Keep Farmers Sweet on Cocoa video player.
Sixty percent of the world's cocoa production comes from two countries in West Africa — Ghana and Ivory Coast. But for years, the farmers behind the beans have struggled with low income, raising concerns about the sustainability of the cocoa industry. The two nations are working to increase farmers' incomes, though farmers say a lot more needs to be done. Stacey Knott has this report from Asikesu, Ghana.