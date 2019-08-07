Africa

Ghana Adds Charge to Keep Farmers Sweet on Cocoa

August 7, 2019 11:17 AM
Ghana Adds Charge to Keep Farmers Sweet on Cocoa video player.
Embed

Sixty percent of the world's cocoa production comes from two countries in West Africa — Ghana and Ivory Coast. But for years, the farmers behind the beans have struggled with low income, raising concerns about the sustainability of the cocoa industry. The two nations are working to increase farmers' incomes, though farmers say a lot more needs to be done.  Stacey Knott has this report from Asikesu, Ghana. 

Latest Episodes
August 07, 2019
President Trump to Visit Ohio, Texas Locations of Latest US Mass Shootings
Default Video Cover
August 07, 2019
Bolton: US Ready to Sanction Those Who Do Business with Maduro Government
Bolton: US Ready to Sanction Those Who Do Business with Maduro Government
August 07, 2019
Volatility, Uncertainty as US-China Trade War Escalates
Volatility, Uncertainty as US-China Trade War Escalates
August 07, 2019
Jumping Like a Lemur, Flying Like a Dragonfly – Robots That Mimic Animal Movements May Be On Their Way
Jumping Like a Lemur, Flying Like a Dragonfly – Robots That Mimic Animal Movements May Be On Their Way
August 07, 2019
North Korea Conducts 4th Launch in Two Weeks
Esper - North Korea WEB CQ.mp4