As Ghana Tries to Raise Cocoa Farmers' Incomes, Farms Destroyed

September 6, 2019 04:08 AM
Ghana is famous for its cocoa, the main ingredient in chocolate. It supplies about 20 percent of the world's market. This year, the government announced plans to raise cocoa incomes, but cocoa bean farms are being destroyed, with or without the farmers' consent, as their landlords end their leases early, opting for other crops, development or mining. Stacey Knott reports for VOA from the Eastern Region of Ghana.
 

