Ghana’s Capital Businesswomen Support Northern Counterparts
December 21, 2020 09:20 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Northern Ghana is underdeveloped, and women have borne the brunt of it, with high levels of poverty and few economic opportunities. Businesswomen in the capital are trying to help by working with northerners to make unique products to sell locally and to international markets. Stacey Knott reports from Accra.
Camera: Stacey Knott