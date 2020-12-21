Africa

Ghana’s Capital Businesswomen Support Northern Counterparts

December 21, 2020 09:20 AM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 19 MB
720p | 42 MB
1080p | 78 MB
Original | 606 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Northern Ghana is underdeveloped, and women have borne the brunt of it, with high levels of poverty and few economic opportunities. Businesswomen in the capital are trying to help by working with northerners to make unique products to sell locally and to international markets. Stacey Knott reports from Accra.

Camera: Stacey Knott

Stacey Knott
By
Stacey Knott
Stacey Knott reports for VOA from Ghana.
Latest Episodes
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 10:01 AM
VOA Connect Episode 153, Reflections on 2020 (clean)
VOA Connect Episode 153, Reflections on 2020
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 09:49 AM
Virginia Teacher Takes Remote Classes to a Treehouse Level
Virginia Teacher Takes Remote Learning to Treehouse Level
Sun, 12/20/2020 - 11:50 PM
StartUP Africa, Health Tech, S1, Ep3
StartUP Africa, Health Tech, S1, Ep3
Sun, 12/20/2020 - 11:49 PM
StartUP Africa, Ride Share, S1, Ep2
StartUP Africa Ride Share, S1, Ep2
Sun, 12/20/2020 - 11:32 PM
StartUP Africa, E-Pay, S1 Ep1
Startup Africa E-PAY S1, EP1