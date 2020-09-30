Giant 18-Meter Tall Robot Comes to Life in Japan

A robot from “Gundam” has been undergoing testing in preparation for the opening of a theme park to celebrate the iconic Japanese anime’s 40th anniversary.

An accelerated video filmed recently showed the 18-meter tall, 25-ton robot slowly moving its hands and feet and kneeling. The video has been viewed more than 6 million times since it was first published on Twitter on September 21.

The robot will be the centerpiece of Gundam Factory Yokohama, a theme park operated by Evolving G, a subsidiary of Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., a Japanese video game developer and publisher.

The park’s opening, scheduled for October, has been postponed due to COVID-19.

(Reuters)