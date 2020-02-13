Africa

Global Companies Find Themselves Ensnared in Angolan Corruption Case

February 13, 2020 11:52 AM
Embed

A growing list of consulting and accounting firms are distancing themselves from Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s former president, and her husband, because of their alleged involvement in a corruption case.  Accounting firms such as Price Waterhouse Coopers and Boston Consulting Group are among the few that have openly expressed their disappointment and have started internal investigations. Salem Solomon has the story.

Salem Solomon
By
Salem Solomon
Multimedia Digital Journalist
Latest Episodes
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 11:40
'Letters From Home' Helps Actress Discover Her Identity
'Letters From Home' Helps Actress Discover Her Identity
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 11:06
Stung By 2016 Election Outcome, Pollsters Tweak Their Techniques for 2020
Stung By 2016 Election Outcome, Pollsters Tweak Their Techniques for 2020
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 23:58
Senate Debating Limiting Trump Conflict With Iran
Senate Debating Limiting Trump Conflict With Iran
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 21:14
Two Years + 16 Time Zones = Love is Hard
Two Years + 16 Time Zones = Love is Hard
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 19:40
Amid Soaring Tensions, Global Leaders Prepare for Key Security Summit
Amid Soaring Tensions, Leaders Prepare for Key Global Security Summit