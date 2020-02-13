Global Companies Find Themselves Ensnared in Angolan Corruption Case
February 13, 2020 11:52 AM
A growing list of consulting and accounting firms are distancing themselves from Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s former president, and her husband, because of their alleged involvement in a corruption case. Accounting firms such as Price Waterhouse Coopers and Boston Consulting Group are among the few that have openly expressed their disappointment and have started internal investigations. Salem Solomon has the story.