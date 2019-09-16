Global Nuclear Threat 'Highest Since Cuban Missile Crisis'
September 16, 2019 03:06 PM
UN Nuclear Missile Threat - WEB.mp4 video player.
World leaders meeting at the United Nations General Assembly, which begins Tuesday in New York, must make nuclear arms control a priority, according to a group of over 100 political, military and diplomatic figures. They have issued a statement warning that the risks of nuclear accident, misjudgment or miscalculation have not been higher since the Cuban Missile Crisis. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.