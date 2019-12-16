Europe

As Global Refugees Exceed 70 Million, UN Forum Aims to Secure New Funding

December 16, 2019 08:55 PM
A three-day summit on tackling the world's refugee crisis got under way Monday in Geneva, Switzerland. Thousands of delegates — including around 100 government ministers — are attending the United Nations' Global Refugee Forum to discuss how to help the tens of millions of people who have been forced to flee their homes, many through conflict. Henry Ridgwell reports.

