Global Trafficking Networks Behind British Migrant Tragedy

October 30, 2019 03:16 PM
British and Belgian police are continuing to investigate the people-smuggling networks that helped to transport the 39 migrants who were found dead in the back of a refrigerated truck near London last week. It's believed they suffocated in the sealed container. Henry Ridgwell reports on the growing industry in human cargo that brings tens of thousands of migrants to Europe every year.

Henry Ridgwell
