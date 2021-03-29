Race in America

Graphic Video Grips Courtroom in Day 1 of Chauvin Trial

March 29, 2021 09:58 PM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 12 MB
720p | 23 MB
1080p | 50 MB
Original | 174 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Graphic video gripped the courtroom as the trial began in Minneapolis on Monday of a white former police officer, Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering a Black man, George Floyd, last May. As Mike O’Sullivan reports, the case revolves around the question of Floyd’s cause of death as Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine-and-a-half minutes while arresting him.

Default Author Profile
By
Mike O’Sullivan
Latest Episodes
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 06:49 PM
US-Backed Syrian Forces Launch Anti-IS Campaign in al-Hol Camp
US-Backed Syrian Forces Launch Anti-IS Campaign in al-Hol Camp
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 04:16 PM
Clean, Hot Water Installed at All eSwatini Clinics
Clean, Hot Water Installed at All eSwatini Clinics
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 03:01 PM
Ugandan Climate Activist Rallies Schoolchildren to Value Trees 
Ugandan Climate Activist Rallies Schoolchildren to Value Trees 
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - March 29, 2021
A54 March 29
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 11:53 AM
Bangladesh Called on to Review Digital Security Act
Bangladesh Called on to Review Digital Security Act