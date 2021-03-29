Graphic Video Grips Courtroom in Day 1 of Chauvin Trial
March 29, 2021 09:58 PM
Graphic video gripped the courtroom as the trial began in Minneapolis on Monday of a white former police officer, Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering a Black man, George Floyd, last May. As Mike O’Sullivan reports, the case revolves around the question of Floyd’s cause of death as Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine-and-a-half minutes while arresting him.