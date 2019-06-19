USA

Grassroots Movement to Support Refugees is Growing in Washington

June 19, 2019
Embed
HOLD for 6 AM-Grassroots Movement to Support Refugees is Growing in Washington video player.

As the number of refugees allowed into the United States is reduced by the Trump administration, a grassroots movement to help the public better understand refugees is growing in the nation’s capital.  VOA’s June Soh caught up with a woman who is a driving force behind the movement called One Journey. Carol Pearson narrates her story.

Latest Episodes
June 19, 2019
Hong Kong Protesters Fear Beijing Backlash
Hong Kong Protesters Fear Beijing Backlash
June 19, 2019
Americans Are Celebrating Juneteenth
A group of men wade into the ocean as they carry a small raft loaded with offerings to their ancestors out to sea Sunday, June 19, 2005 on Virginia Key, Miami's former "black only" beach.
June 19, 2019
Ugandan Health Workers Warn HIV and Refugees Poorly Tracked
Ugandan Health Workers Warn HIV-Positive Refugees Poorly Tracked
June 19, 2019
Trump Launches 'Keep America Great' Re-election Campaign
Trump Launches 'Keep America Great' Re-election Campaign
June 19, 2019
Trump Warns Of Mass Deportations at Campaign Rally
Trump Warns Of Mass Deportations at Campaign Rally