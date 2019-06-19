Grassroots Movement to Support Refugees is Growing in Washington
June 19, 2019
Grassroots Movement to Support Refugees is Growing in Washington
As the number of refugees allowed into the United States is reduced by the Trump administration, a grassroots movement to help the public better understand refugees is growing in the nation’s capital. VOA’s June Soh caught up with a woman who is a driving force behind the movement called One Journey. Carol Pearson narrates her story.