The Great Migration of African Americans

February 12, 2021 05:30 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 5:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Press Conference USA, Host Kim Lewis and VOA Senior Television Correspondent Chris Simkins talk with Jesse Holland, author, historian, journalist, T.V. personality,  and professor of media and public relations at George Washington University, about the Great Migration of African Americans from 1916-1970, and how it shaped the political, social and cultural landscape of America.

Default Author Profile
By
Kim Lewis
Chris Simkins
By
Chris Simkins
Latest Episodes
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 05:30 PM
Africa Policies under the Biden Administration
FILE PHOTO: A woman who fled the violent rebellion in Central African Republic (CAR) sits with her family as they wait for their identification process in the border town of Garoua Boulai
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 05:30 PM
Dynamics of Protests from the March on Washington
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. acknowledges the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial…
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 05:30 PM
Covid-19 Pandemic Update
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, a Walgreens pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19…
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 05:30 PM
Spotlight on International Religious Freedom
US COMMISSION ON INTERNATIONAL RELIGIOUS FREEDOM SYMBOL
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 05:30 PM
Frances Lee on Political Bipartisanship
The Limits of Party - Frances Lee - PCUSA