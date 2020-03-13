Coronavirus Outbreak

Is a Green Wave Coming in France's Upcoming Municipal Elections?

March 13, 2020 01:42 PM
France is shutting schools nationwide, among other coronavirus measures. But municipal elections taking place over the next two Sundays are going forward. Analyst predict a so-called ‘green wave’ of ecologically minded candidates may surge in the polls - powered by a raft of alarming environmental developments. Lisa Bryant reports from the working-class town of Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

Lisa Bryant
