US Politics

Greenland Controversy Continues as Trump Cancels Copenhagen Trip, Calls Danish PM 'Nasty'

August 22, 2019 02:20 AM
Greenland Controversy Continues as Trump Cancels Copenhagen Trip, Calls Danish PM 'Nasty' video player.
Embed

The controversy over U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly postponing his trip to Copenhagen continues, as he criticized Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, calling her "nasty" and "inappropriate." The Danish leader had rebuffed Trump's overture to buy Greenland, the Arctic country that is part of the kingdom of Denmark. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.

Latest Episodes
August 22, 2019
South Sudan's Men4Women Takes on Cultural Taboos of Menstruation
South Sudan's Men4Women Takes on Cultural Taboos of Menstruation
August 22, 2019
Dancing Through Depression in Beach Therapy in Los Angeles
Dancing Through Depression in Beach Therapy in Los Angeles
August 22, 2019
Trump Insists Democrats are 'Bad' for Israel
Trump Insists Democrats are 'Bad' for Israel
August 22, 2019
Coal Industry's Decline Hits Nation's Largest Producer
Coal Industry's Decline Hits Nation's Largest Producer
August 21, 2019
Zimbabwe Rights Activists Oppose Calls for Lifting Sanctions
zimbabwe sanctions economy