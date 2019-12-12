Greta Thunberg Becomes Time's Youngest Person of the Year

Environmentalists and climate change activists worldwide are hailing Time magazine's decision to make Greta Thunberg its 2019 Person of the Year. The teenage activist has attracted the world's attention with her eloquent calls on political and industrial leaders to make courageous decisions on climate change. Her actions have inspired young people worldwide to fight for the protection of the planet. But as VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, there are critics who say Thunberg's mission and her celebrity status are all wrong