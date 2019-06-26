Guatemalan Poverty, Violence Top Concerns Ahead of Possible Asylum Pact with US

The U.S. and Guatemala are in talks on a possible “safe third country” deal that would prevent Hondurans and Salvadorans fleeing persecution from seeking asylum in the U.S. The discussions are part of a larger plan aimed at curbing the current Central American migration crisis at the U.S. southern border. But in Guatemala, a history of extreme poverty and violence has led many human rights groups to question the capability of its government to process asylum claims. And some residents worry that their problems at home may get worse if an agreement is reached. VOA’s Ramon Taylor reports.