Guatemala's President-Elect Seeks Changes to Immigration Agreement with US
August 15, 2019 03:11 AM
Guatemala's President-elect Alejandro Giammattei says he wants to change an immigration agreement between his country and the United States because Guatemala does not have the resources to care for asylum-seekers from other countries. The deal made in July between the outgoing administration of President Jimmy Morales and U.S. President Donald Trump would require migrants from other countries who cross into Guatemala to apply for asylum from there. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.