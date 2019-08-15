Immigration

Guatemala's President-Elect Seeks Changes to Immigration Agreement with US

August 15, 2019 03:11 AM
Guatemala's President-Elect Seeks Changes to Immigration Agreement with US video player.
Embed

Guatemala's President-elect Alejandro Giammattei says he wants to change an immigration agreement between his country and the United States because Guatemala does not have the resources to care for asylum-seekers from other countries. The deal made in July between the outgoing administration of President Jimmy Morales and U.S. President Donald Trump would require migrants from other countries who cross into Guatemala to apply for asylum from there. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
 

Latest Episodes
August 15, 2019
Biden Still Leads Democratic Pack, Despite Doubts
Biden Still Leads Democratic Pack, Despite Doubts
August 15, 2019
Few Employers Held Accountable in U.S. Immigration Raids
Few Employers Held Accountable in U.S. Immigration Raids
August 15, 2019
Ugandan Online Publishers Criticize Registration as Political Control
Ugandan Online Publishers Criticize Registration as Political Control
August 15, 2019
Worth of a Girl: VOA Looks at Devastating Effects of Child Marriage
Worth of a Girl: VOA Looks at Devastating Effects of Child Marriage
August 15, 2019
Israeli Volunteers Bring Palestinians for Their First Beach Experience
Israeli Volunteers Bring Palestinians for Their First Beach Experience