The Americas

Haitians Appeal for Help to Find ‘Trained Killers’ Who Assassinated President Moise

July 08, 2021 01:09 AM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 35 MB
1080p | 65 MB
Original | 79 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Haiti’s ambassador to the United States, Bocchit Edmond, says “professional killers” speaking Spanish shot and killed Haitian President Jovenal Moise on Wednesday morning. He appealed to the international community for help to find them and bring them to justice, as VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Producer: Kimberlyn Weeks

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Thu, 07/08/2021 - 12:13 AM
Latinas Chase Motorcycle Dreams
Latinas Chase Motorcycle Dreams
Wed, 07/07/2021 - 10:35 PM
Taliban Put Strict Curbs on Women, Media in Afghanistan’s Balkh District
Taliban Put Strict Curbs on Women, Media in Afghanistan’s Balkh District
Wed, 07/07/2021 - 04:56 PM
Women-Only Village for Widows Welcomes Domestic Violence Victims in Syria
Women-Only Village for Widows Welcomes Domestic Violence Victims in Syria
Wed, 07/07/2021 - 02:30 PM
A Day in the Life of Refugees
Hayde hosts Straight Talk Africa 7/7/21.
Wed, 07/07/2021 - 12:32 PM
Tightrope Record Set in Swedish Mountains
Thumb