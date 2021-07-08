Haitians Appeal for Help to Find ‘Trained Killers’ Who Assassinated President Moise
July 08, 2021 01:09 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Haiti’s ambassador to the United States, Bocchit Edmond, says “professional killers” speaking Spanish shot and killed Haitian President Jovenal Moise on Wednesday morning. He appealed to the international community for help to find them and bring them to justice, as VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Producer: Kimberlyn Weeks