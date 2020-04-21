COVID-19 Pandemic

Hard Hit by COVID-19, Spain Slowly Begins Easing Lockdown

April 21, 2020 11:15 AM
Spain, with one of the highest death tolls from coronavirus, enacted strict social-distancing measures in mid-March. But with the number of infections and deaths now slowing, the prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has announced the kingdom is cautiously moving to relax those measures.  In this report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Alfonso Beato in Barcelona says Spaniards are anxiously awaiting a return – even if it is a slow one – to normal life.

Alfonso Beato
