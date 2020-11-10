2020 USA Votes

Harris Makes History as First Black and Indian American Woman VP

November 10, 2020 06:08 AM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 13 MB
540p | 17 MB
720p | 36 MB
1080p | 67 MB
Original | 80 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris made history this week when she became the first woman ever to win election on a presidential ticket. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the path that brought Harris to the second most powerful position in the U.S. government.

Camera: Adam Greenbaum                   Produced by: Katherine Gypson,  Jesse Oni 

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 06:12 AM
Biden Presidency Will Face Historic Challenges
Biden Presidency Will Face Historic Challenges 
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 04:16 PM
Emmy-Winning Visual Effects Artist Draws From Her Cambodian Roots
Emmy-Winning Visual Effects Artist Draws From Her Cambodian Roots
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 03:38 PM
VOA Connect Episode 147 (no captions)
VOA Connect Episode 148 (no captions)
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 06:18 AM
Ghana's Ladybird Truckers Put Women Behind the Wheel
Ghana's Ladybird Truckers Put Women Behind the Wheel
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 02:38 PM
Allies Congratulate Biden As Russia, China Await Legal Challenges
Allies Congratulate Biden As Russia, China Await Legal Challenges