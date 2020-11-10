Harris Makes History as First Black and Indian American Woman VP
November 10, 2020 06:08 AM
Vice president-elect Kamala Harris made history this week when she became the first woman ever to win election on a presidential ticket. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the path that brought Harris to the second most powerful position in the U.S. government.
Camera: Adam Greenbaum Produced by: Katherine Gypson, Jesse Oni