As Harvest Looms, Trade Storm Swirls Over US Farmers

August 26, 2019 06:01 AM
U.S. farmers, currently caught in the middle of a trade dispute between the Trump Administration and China, are also facing one of the most erratic years of weather variations, leaving many fields unplanted. Although prices for U.S. corn and soybeans have stabilized despite the weather, new tariffs imposed by China and the uncertain fate of the US, Canada, Mexico Trade Agreement is creating a perfect storm in a season already filled with uncertainty for farmers. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports from Colfax, Illinois.

