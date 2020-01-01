Haunted by War, Many Yemeni Youth Suffer from Mental Health Issues
January 01, 2020 09:44 AM
Haunted by War, Many Yemeni Youth Suffer from Mental Health Issues video player.
Haunted by the ongoing war in their country, more and more youth in Yemen are facing mental health problems. The International Committee of the Red Cross says that widespread conflict, severe economic decline, food insecurity and the collapse of essential public services continue to take an enormous toll on the population's mental and physical health. VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports