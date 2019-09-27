Science & Health

Health Experts Warn That Disease Could Kill Millions in Just 36 Hours

September 27, 2019 02:06 AM
Health Experts Warn That Disease Could Kill Millions in Just 36 Hours
This week, world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly heard warnings about massive loss of life and diseases that could circle the global in just three days. VOA's Carol Pearson reports that a special global preparedness monitoring group issued a report that says inaction will have grim consequences. The report said prevention heavily depends on political and social action as well as good medical care.
 

