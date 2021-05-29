'In the Heights' Celebrates Diversity in America
May 29, 2021 12:18 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
In the Heights, a film about the dreams and struggles of the Latino community in a New York neighborhood, is Lin Manuel Miranda’s love letter to the place where he grew up. It also represents Miranda’s high-stakes bet that people will flock to the theater after months of COVID restrictions. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more from the cast and the filmmaker.
Camera: Penelope Poulou Producer: Penelope Poulou