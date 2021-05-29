Arts & Culture

'In the Heights' Celebrates Diversity in America

May 29, 2021 12:18 AM
In the Heights, a film about the dreams and struggles of the Latino community in a New York neighborhood, is Lin Manuel Miranda’s love letter to the place where he grew up. It also represents Miranda’s high-stakes bet that people will flock to the theater after months of COVID restrictions. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more from the cast and the filmmaker.  
Camera: Penelope Poulou      Producer: Penelope Poulou

Penelope Poulou
By
Penelope Poulou
