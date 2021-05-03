Quick Takes

Helicopter Shot Down Over Myanmar Village

May 03, 2021 12:39 PM
An ethnic rebel group in northern Myanmar said it shot down a government helicopter during heavy fighting over a strategic position, Monday May 3. 

The Kachin Independence Army said that it shot down the helicopter in retaliation to air strikes by the military. 

Witnesses reported that the village had been attacked by helicopters three times in the past two days. 

Fighting between Myanmar’s military and ethnic minority insurgents has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes in the northern and eastern parts of the country. The fighting only intensified after the military takeover in February. (REUTERS) 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
