US Politics

Here's What Unites, Divides Republicans and Trump Supporters

February 04, 2021 02:57 AM
The dramatic end to Donald Trump’s presidency and the upcoming impeachment trial is fracturing the Republican Party. As VOA’s Elizabeth Lee finds, not everyone who voted for Trump considers themselves a Republican, and not all Republicans consider themselves Trump supporters.
Camera: Miguel Amaya, Richard Swearinger, Natasha Mozgovaya, Spike Johnson, Michelle Quinn and Roy Kim     Producer: Elizabeth Lee

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
