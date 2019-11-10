High-end Choppers Move Into the Life Saving Business

The first successful organ transplant surgery was performed in 1954 in Boston, MA, and since then millions of such operations have been done. Yet despite the revolution in this sphere of medicine, one challenge remains – how to get the new organ to the patient faster, because at times a handful of hours is all doctors can afford. A New York City company called Blade may have an answer by providing helicopters that serve as air taxis to deliver very precious cargo to donor recipients in just minutes. Anna Nelson has the story narrated by Anna Rice.