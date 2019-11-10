Science & Health

High-end Choppers Move Into the Life Saving Business

November 10, 2019 03:05 AM
Blade Organ Delivery video player.
Embed
Link

The first successful organ transplant surgery was performed in 1954 in Boston, MA, and since then millions of such operations have been done. Yet despite the revolution in this sphere of medicine, one challenge remains – how to get the new organ to the patient faster, because at times a handful of hours is all doctors can afford. A New York City company called Blade may have an answer by providing helicopters that serve as air taxis to deliver very precious cargo to donor recipients in just minutes. Anna Nelson has the story narrated by Anna Rice. 

Default Author Profile
By
Anna Nelson
Latest Episodes
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 03:30
Lying in Style: Crystal-Studded Coffin Highlights Moscow Funeral Show
Russia Coffins
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 03:06
Ethical AI Learns Human Rights Framework
Ethical AI
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 02:39
Strange Creatures on Danish Beach Turn Out to be Art, Not a Space Invasion
Strange Creatures on Danish Beach Turn Out to be Art, Not Space Invasion
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 02:29
Kashmiri Conflict Continues to Depress Tourism
Kashmiri Conflict Continues to Depress Tourism
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 02:21
Dreamers in Limbo as Supreme Court Prepares to Take Up DACA
Dreamers in Limbo as Supreme Court Prepares to Take Up DACA