A Historic Moment in American Politics Brings all Kind of Visitors to the US Capitol
February 01, 2020 08:58 AM
The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate is entering its third week and since the beginning of the trial, inside and outside the US Capitol, there have been constant demonstrations from both sides of the political spectrum. Along with these demonstrations the number of vistors to the Capitol has increased as people flock there to witness history. VOA’s Saqib Ul Islam takes us there