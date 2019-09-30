History Shows Impeachment Battles Risky and Unpredictable
September 30, 2019 07:15 AM
History Shows Impeachment Battles Risky and Unpredictable video player.
President Donald Trump made history this past week, but not the kind he had hoped for. Trump is now the fourth U.S. president to become the subject of an impeachment inquiry, the U.S. constitutional process whereby Congress may remove a president from office. History shows that the politics of impeachment are complicated and risky, and the eventual outcome and fallout are often hard to predict. VOA national correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.