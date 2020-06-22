HIV Drug Sped to Approval 25 Years Ago Revolutionized Fight Against  AIDS 

25 years ago this month (June), a landmark U.S. medical trial began testing a drug that would prove to be the first effective treatment of HIV/AIDS. It spawned a generation of drugs that saved countless lives and is still helping to prevent the spread of the virus today. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti takes us back to a time when the AIDS epidemic raged unchecked, and introduces us to a man who would not be alive today without the advent of these drugs.

Camera: Mike Burke Produced by: Mike Burke