Holiday Exhibit Showcases America’s Spectacular Gardens
December 16, 2019 04:52 AM
The spirit of Christmas is featured again at the U.S. Botanic Garden in Washington, DC. This year’s annual holiday event showcases displays highlighting the beauty of America’s public gardens. They include recreations of garden conservatories, fountains and other sculptures made from plant-based materials. VOA’s Deborah Block takes us on a tour to see the diverse gardens that include chugging toy trains.