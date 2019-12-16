Arts & Culture

Holiday Exhibit Showcases America’s Spectacular Gardens

December 16, 2019 04:52 AM
Holiday Exhibit Showcases America’s Spectacular Gardens video player.
Embed
Link

The spirit of Christmas is featured again at the U.S. Botanic Garden in Washington, DC.  This year’s annual holiday event showcases displays highlighting the beauty of America’s public gardens.  They include recreations of garden conservatories, fountains and other sculptures made from plant-based materials.  VOA’s Deborah Block takes us on a tour to see the diverse gardens that include chugging toy trains.

Default Author Profile
By
Deborah Block
Latest Episodes
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 05:10
Zimbabwe Doctors’ Strike Floods Mission Hospitals with Patients
Zimbabwe Doctors’ Strike Floods Mission Hospitals with Patients
Sun, 12/15/2019 - 20:36
UN Forum to Seek Solutions for World's Displaced
UN Forum to Seek Solutions for World's Displaced
Sun, 12/15/2019 - 20:10
Full House to Vote on Trump Impeachment This Week
Full House to Vote on Trump Impeachment This Week
Sun, 12/15/2019 - 03:25
In Pakistan, Free Surgeries, A Lifetime of Smiles
In Pakistan, Free Surgeries, A Lifetime of Smiles
Sun, 12/15/2019 - 03:15
New Challenges Force Kenya Farmers to Replace Coffee Crop
New Challenges Force Kenya Farmers to Replace Coffee Crop