Hollywood and The Tricky Business of Catering To China
September 12, 2020 02:19 AM
For years, U.S. businesses have been trying to get a piece of the Chinese market, and that’s also true for Hollywood. However, as Disney is currently experiencing, doing business with China's authoritarian government can be tricky, especially in light of current political tensions between the U.S. and China. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.