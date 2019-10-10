Hong Kong Becoming Conflict Zone for Journalists

October 10, 2019 10:53 AM
Hong Kong Becoming Conflict Zone for Journalists video player.
Embed
Link

In Hong Kong, journalists covering the increasingly violent pro-democracy demonstrations have been injured by police action and sometimes assaulted by protesters. VOA’s Brian Padden reports that journalist organizations in Hong Kong have denounced what they say are cases of  police targeting reporters, and are advising news organizations to take hostile environment safety precautions when covering this increasingly volatile situation.

Default Author Profile
By
Brian Padden
Latest Episodes
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 08:42
For Californians, Waiting for the Power to Go Off to Avert Wildfires
For Californians, Waiting for the Power to Go Off to Avert Wildfires
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 04:46
America’s First Cannabis Café Opens In West Hollywood
America’s First Cannabis Café Opens In West Hollywood
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 04:39
Some Kenyan Farmers Growing Herbal Stimulant Instead of Food Crops
Some Kenyan Farmers Growing Herbal Stimulant Instead of Food Crops
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 04:35
Medical Waste Washing Ashore in Pakistan
Medical Waste Washing Ashore in Pakistan
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 04:29
Beekeeping Helps Veterans Cope With Stress, Anxiety
Beekeeping Helps Veterans Cope With Stress, Anxiety