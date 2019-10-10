Hong Kong Becoming Conflict Zone for Journalists
October 10, 2019 10:53 AM
In Hong Kong, journalists covering the increasingly violent pro-democracy demonstrations have been injured by police action and sometimes assaulted by protesters. VOA’s Brian Padden reports that journalist organizations in Hong Kong have denounced what they say are cases of police targeting reporters, and are advising news organizations to take hostile environment safety precautions when covering this increasingly volatile situation.