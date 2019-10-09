Hong Kong: A Plea for Democracy

Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests are into its fourth month with no sign of ending. The latest issue is a new anti-mask law, barring Hong Kongers from covering their faces to hide their identities. VOA's Plugged In went to Hong Kong to talk to protestors and government officials to find out what's at stake and whether there's a solution in sight. VOA White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara hosts your deep dive into Hong Kong: A Plea for Democracy. Aired October 9, 2019.

