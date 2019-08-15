Hong Kong Police, Protesters Offer Conflicting Narratives
August 15, 2019 01:08 PM
Police and anti-government protesters have faced off in the streets and at the airport in Hong Kong in recent days, and both sides are now taking their message to the public in a battle of dueling narratives. As VOA's Mike O’Sullivan reports from Hong Kong, through media briefings and outreach, protesters are demanding democratic rights while police are asking residents to help them maintain public safety.