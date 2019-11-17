East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Camp Eyes Big Gains in Local Elections

November 17, 2019 02:04 PM
Over the past five months, millions have marched through Hong Kong, demanding democratic reform in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Next Sunday (November 24), Hong Kongers will finally get a chance to express their opinion, albeit in a limited way, by casting votes. If the vote goes ahead as planned, pro-democracy forces are hoping for a big win, as VOA's William Gallo reports.

William Gallo
Written By
William Gallo
Seoul Bureau Chief
