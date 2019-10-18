Hong Kong Protesters, Executive, Vow Not to Give In
October 18, 2019 12:17 PM
Hong Kong Protesters, Executive Vow Not to Give In
Hong Kong is bracing for the 20th straight weekend of anti-government protests after events this week revealed that both sides are digging in. Protesters say they won't back down from their "five demands" of Hong Kong's government, and the city's chief executive said she would make no concessions to protesters. But protesters say they're not giving up. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Hong Kong.