Hong Kong Protesters Remain Defiant in Standoff with Pro-Beijing Government

October 9, 2019 10:31 AM
In Hong Kong, protests that erupted nearly four months ago to oppose a controversial extradition law have developed into a disruptive pro-democracy movement, led to increasingly violent clashes between protesters and police, and poses a serious challenge to China's rule over this former British colony. VOA’s Brian Padden reports on how Hong Kong got to this point.

 

Brian Padden
