Hong Kong Protests During China's National Celebrations

October 1, 2019 08:38 AM
Pro- democracy protesters in Hong Kong tried to disrupt China’s message of unity and stability during celebrations to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.  VOA’s Brian Padden reports from Hong Kong on how democracy activists are using increasingly disruptive tactics to pressure Beijing to let Hong Kong govern itself

 

