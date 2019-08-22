Hong Kong Protests & Fears of a China Crackdown

August 22, 2019 09:42 AM
Protests paralyzing Hong Kong's central district are growing by the week. They are demonstrating to maintain Hong Kong's democratic freedoms in the face of China's rule. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examines what is at stake and the US policy with VOA Correspondent Mike O'Sullivan on the ground in Hong Kong, VOA Cantonese reporter Raymond Yam and Michael O'Hanlon from the Brookings Institution.  

