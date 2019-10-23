Hong Kong Supporters Try to Make a Statement at First NBA Game of the Season
October 23, 2019 08:57 AM
This item is currently being made ready. Please try again shortly.
Two teams in the National Basketball Association: the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers played their season opener in Los Angeles Tuesday. Pro-democracy demonstrators took this opportunity to pass out T-shirts outside the arena in support of Hong Kong and its efforts to fight for more freedoms. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee reports from Los Angeles.