Hong Kong's Tradition of Protest
September 5, 2019 03:34 AM
Nearly three months of protests have rocked Hong Kong amid a harsh police crackdown, widespread arrests, and fears of suppression by Beijing. On Wednesday, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam announced plans to withdraw a controversial extradition bill that sparked the unrest, but pro-democracy activists are pressing for more. Mike O'Sullivan reports on how the current demonstrations are the latest in a long history of protest in the Chinese semi-autonomous region.