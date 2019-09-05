Hong Kong's Tradition of Protest

East Asia Pacific

Nearly three months of protests have rocked Hong Kong amid a harsh police crackdown, widespread arrests, and fears of suppression by Beijing.  On Wednesday, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam announced plans to withdraw a controversial extradition bill that sparked the unrest, but pro-democracy activists are pressing for more. Mike O'Sullivan reports on how the current demonstrations are the latest in a long history of protest in the Chinese semi-autonomous region.
 

