Hope and Hopelessness in South Africa’s Record Unemployment

August 5, 2019 12:11 PM
Unemployment in South Africa has hit a 16-year high of 29 percent, according to the nation’s statistics bureau. Newly re-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa swore his top priority would be job creation.  But analysts and jobseekers alike say that he needs to address deep rifts within his party before he can hope to accomplish anything.  VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.

