Europe

Horse Manure Transformed to Heat and Light

November 7, 2019 12:26 PM
Horse Manure Transformed to Heat and Light video player.
Embed
Link

Organizers of a major horse jumping exhibition in Helsinki, Finland, are re-defining the term horsepower.  They are taking more than 100 tons of waste from hundreds of horses and converting it to electricity. The renewable energy project has grown at the annual event over the years and now meets all the exhibition's power needs, with some left over to heat nearby homes. VOA's Jim Randle narrates our story.

Default Author Profile
By
Jim Randle
Latest Episodes
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 12:24
Somaliland Clamps Down on Cheetah Trafficking
Somaliland Clamps Down on Cheetah Trafficking
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 08:38
Democrats See Encouraging Signs for 2020 in Tuesday's Elections
Democrats See Encouraging Signs for 2020 in Tuesday's Elections
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 03:56
As Berlin Celebrates Wall Anniversary, Cold War Foes Rearm
As Berlin Celebrates Wall Anniversary, Cold War Foes Rearm
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 00:42
Brexit Not Top Issue as Britain Prepares for December 12 General Election
Britain Prepares for December 12 General Election
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 00:29
Pompeo Criticized for Failing to Support Ousted US Ambassador to Ukraine
Pompeo Criticized for Failing to Support Ousted US Ambassador to Ukraine