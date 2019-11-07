Horse Manure Transformed to Heat and Light
November 7, 2019 12:26 PM
Horse Manure Transformed to Heat and Light video player.
Organizers of a major horse jumping exhibition in Helsinki, Finland, are re-defining the term horsepower. They are taking more than 100 tons of waste from hundreds of horses and converting it to electricity. The renewable energy project has grown at the annual event over the years and now meets all the exhibition's power needs, with some left over to heat nearby homes. VOA's Jim Randle narrates our story.