Africa

Horses Aid in Therapy for Some Children With Disabilities in Zimbabwe

November 21, 2019 05:32 PM
Horses Aid in Therapy for Some With Disabilities in Zimbabwe video player.
Embed
Link

With Zimbabwe's health sector and economy both struggling, some parents of children with disabilities have turned to Healing with Horses Therapeutic Centre.  The charity, supported by donations, provides horse rides and activities to children with cerebral palsy, a neuromuscular disorder, and other physical and mental challenges.  Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare.

Columbus Mavhunga
Written By
Columbus Mavhunga
Latest Episodes
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 16:46
New York City Aims to Go Fully Zero Waste by 2030
New York City Aims to Go Fully Zero Waste By 2030
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 15:41
A Photography Exhibition Captures the Lives of Kurdish Fighters
A Photography Exhibition Captures the Lives of Kurdish Fighters
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 15:30
Indian Student Thrives in High-Tech Field
Indian Student Thrives in High-Tech Field
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 03:16
Trump Impeachment Hearings Fuel Democratic President Debate
Trump Impeachment Hearings Fuel Democratic President Debate
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 05:53
Tehran Blames Foreign Influence for Deadly Fuel Price Hike Protests
Tehran Blames Foreign Influence in Deadly Protests Over Gas Price Hike