Horses Aid in Therapy for Some Children With Disabilities in Zimbabwe
November 21, 2019 05:32 PM
With Zimbabwe's health sector and economy both struggling, some parents of children with disabilities have turned to Healing with Horses Therapeutic Centre. The charity, supported by donations, provides horse rides and activities to children with cerebral palsy, a neuromuscular disorder, and other physical and mental challenges. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare.