Hotel Rwanda Figure Appears in Court as Supporters Denounce ‘Show Trial’
February 18, 2021 03:01 PM
Paul Rusesabagina, a humanitarian and activist who is depicted in the Oscar-nominated film Hotel Rwanda, appeared in court Wednesday, accused of supporting rebel groups. His family and human rights groups say he was kidnapped by the Rwandan government and they are demanding his immediate release. VOA’s Salem Solomon has the story.
Produced by: Jon Spier